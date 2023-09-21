SRINAGAR: A 55-year-old woman was allegedly hammered to death by her husband in the Mendhar area of Poonch district, officials said.

Quoting officials, GNS reported that Gazanfar Bi (55), wife of Mohammad Khalil, a resident of Ari was found in a pool of blood at her house on Thursday. “She has been prima facie allegedly hammered on the head by her husband”, they said.

A police team reached the site and took the body to a nearby hospital, officials added.

Meanwhile, a police official said that the accused has been arrested along with weapon of offence and a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations. “The accused person stands arrested alongside the weapon of offence.”