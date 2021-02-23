Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey to head Srinagar-based Chinar Corps

Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey is set to take over as the next corps commander of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps.

He is presently the Director-General of the Territorial Army.

Lt General Pandey attended the strategic leadership institution — National Defence College (NDC).

He has also completed the National Security Strategy course from National War College, National Defence University.

He was commissioned into The Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in December 1985 and is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

A graduate from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey pursued his M Phil from National Defence College (Delhi), MSc in National Security Strategy from National War College, National Defence University (Washington DC. He holds an M Sc degree from the University of Madras and a Diploma in Senior Level Defence Management from Devi Ahilya University in Indore.