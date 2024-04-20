LS polls:  Election Expenditure Observer reviews preparedness in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, APRIL 19: Election Expenditure Observer for the Srinagar PC, Sambit Mishra today reviewed the preparations for the smooth conduct of the polls.

District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the Returning Officer(RO) for the 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency was present on the occasion.

At the outset, the Election Expenditure Observer held an extensive interaction with Assistant Returning Officers (ARO), Assistant Expenditure Observers, Accounting Teams, and Bankers and reviewed the preparedness measures undertaken for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the district.

The DEO Srinagar apprised the Election Expenditure Observer regarding the preparations made for the free, fair, and peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha Elections in the 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency. He also briefed him about the teams constituted to monitor the expenditures of the candidates contesting the Elections as per the laid guidelines of the Election Commission of India(ECI).

On the occasion, the Election Expenditure Observer reviewed the preparations and the status of Expenditure monitoring teams in all Assembly Segments. He briefed the concerned Officers about their roles and responsibilities and emphasized the importance of maintaining proper records of the accounts and expenditure booking by the contesting candidates as per the ECI guidelines.

The Election Expenditure Observer emphasized the need for coordination among various monitoring teams for effective expenditure oversight and stressed the prompt reporting of ECI violations concerning election expenditure booking. He also underscored the efficient monitoring of social media to contain any misuse of election expenditure by the contesting candidates in the district.

While expressing satisfaction over the election preparations in Srinagar District, the Election Expenditure Observer enjoined upon the Officers to work with added zeal and unwavering dedication to uphold the sanctity of the election process and safeguard the democratic spirit. He also urged them to document any MCC violation and promptly inform the Election Observer regarding the same, if any.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Returning Office 19-Hazratbal), Syed Ahmad Kataria; Additional Deputy Commissioner (Returning Officer 24-Zadibal), Dr. Khalid Hussain Malik; Deputy District Election Officer, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, Nodal Officer Election Expenditure Monitoring, Javaid Maqbool Khanday, Assistant Returning Officer of all 8 Assembly Segments of Srinagar District and other Officers associated with FSTs SSTs and Expenditure Monitoring Teams attended the meeting.