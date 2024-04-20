LS poll: DEO Sgr finalises plan for transportation of polling staff

SRINAGAR: In order to ensure hassle free transportation of Polling Staff, EVMs and other election related material to the polling stations for smooth conduct of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections-2024 in the district, a meeting of concerned Officers was today held under the chairmanship of District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex, here.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Asish Mishra; Assistant Returning Officers, Nodal Officer Transport Management, GM SRTC, Deputy District Election Officer and other Officers attended the meeting.

At the outset, the DEO Srinagar, who is also the Returning Officer (RO) 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency discussed the Transport plan in a comprehensive manner for smooth dispatch of the poll material and polling personnel.

He took Assembly Constituency wise details about the transportation plan from the concerned Officers.

The respective AROs apprised of the requirements of the vehicles and seating capacity of the vehicles so that they reach and depart polling stations in a hassle free manner particularly in the interior areas where polling booths have been set up.

The DEO stressed that all necessary arrangements are put in place for the dispatching of EVMs to designated locations and all arrangements of security and safety of EVMs are made as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The DEO emphasized that polling staff, security personnel and election related material reach at respective polling stations on time without any hindrance.