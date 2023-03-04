Love is indeed a strange thing, and it often leads people to make unusual and unexpected decisions. In a small village in Bihar’s Khagaria district, one woman’s affair with another man set off a chain of events that left many residents scratching their heads.

The married woman eloped with another man, leading her husband to marry the lover’s wife in revenge.

According to reports, the woman, named Ruby Devi, had tied the knot with a man named Neeraj in 2009 and they had four children together. However, a few years later, Neeraj discovered that his wife was having an affair with a man named Mukesh.

In February 2022, Ruby and Mukesh got married, prompting Neeraj to file a police complaint against Mukesh for kidnapping his wife. The matter was reportedly taken to a village panchayat, but Mukesh refused to comply, and he has been on the run since then.

Interestingly, Mukesh was also married and had two children, and his wife was also named Ruby. Seeking revenge, Neeraj decided to marry Mukesh’s wife, and the couple tied the knot in February 2023.

The news of these unusual marriages has caught the attention of many online users, with some commenting on the situation in a humorous manner and many asking

Ruby Devi's husband must be a commerce student. It's year end time, you gotta balance debit and credit pic.twitter.com/nihHGT9oxr — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2023

Now that the balance sheet is matching (debit=credit) now the firm can merge/amalgamate 🤣🤣🤣 — Real-Tea☕ (@MannNevaMatUchi) March 2, 2023