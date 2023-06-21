SRINAGAR, JUNE 21: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting to review the preparations of District Administrations and various departments ahead of Eid-ul-Adha festival.

The meeting was attended by Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police and senior officers.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of augmentation of the supply of essential items and services, security and traffic management in view of Eid-ul-Adha.

He impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and officers of stakeholder departments to make all necessary arrangements for the festival.

The Lt Governor also directed the DCs to constitute Joint Teams for market inspection, monitoring and implementation of notified rates of essential items.

Sanitation and cleanliness in and around religious places, availability of Doctors, medical facilities, fire and emergency services should be ensured, the Lt Governor said.