Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over a high-level meeting with senior officials to assess the progress of industrial investments and formulate strategies to accelerate investments in a fast-track mode. During the meeting, he emphasized the need for proactive measures to enhance the development of private industrial estates with essential infrastructure.

Recognizing the crucial role of industrial investments in driving economic growth and generating employment opportunities, LG Manoj Sinha emphasized the importance of creating an investor-friendly environment that promotes ease of doing business in the region.

The meeting focused on reviewing the current status of industrial investments, identifying key challenges, and discussing effective strategies to attract more investments. The Lieutenant Governor stressed the significance of streamlining bureaucratic processes, eliminating unnecessary hurdles, and providing necessary support to industrial enterprises.

Highlighting the importance of private industrial estates, LG directed officials to ensure the availability of requisite infrastructure, including power supply, transportation networks, and other necessary amenities. He emphasized the need for proactive measures to facilitate the establishment and expansion of industries in these estates, promoting a conducive environment for businesses to flourish.

LG Manoj Sinha urged all concerned departments and agencies to work in synergy and adopt a proactive approach to attract investments across sectors. He emphasized the need for continuous monitoring and regular feedback mechanisms to ensure the seamless implementation of industrial projects and timely resolution of any bottlenecks that may arise.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment to transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a thriving industrial hub, attracting domestic and foreign investments, and creating ample employment opportunities for the youth of the region.

The high-level meeting concluded with a firm resolve to expedite industrial investments, foster a conducive business environment, and propel the economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and other senior officers.