SRINAGAR, JULY 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage to the bravehearts of the Indian Army martyred in a dastardly terror attack in Kathua.

The Lt Governor has posted on X: “I salute the bravery of our army personnel, who lost their lives in a dastardly terror attack in Kathua. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of martyrs. Coordinated counter-terror operations are underway and the perpetrators of this attack will be punished soon”.