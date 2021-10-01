Wives of J&K IAS officers step up, start ‘Udaan’; write about food, fashion, life

SRINAGAR: Want to know about fashion, cuisine, and culture, please refer to `Udaan’.

IAS Officers Wives Association (IASOWA) J&K, a registered society of wives of serving and retired officers, has come up with a new newsletter showcasing various activities and events organized by its members.

The 53-page magazine contains the messages from Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta.

Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta released first edition of IASOWA magazine on Sep 30, 2021. Principal Secretary Information and PDD, Rohit Kansal also attended the function

“It gives me immense pleasure to note that IASOWA, J&K has come up with its first publication `UDAAN’ capturing activities of its members. During the COVID-19 pandemic, IASOWA, J&K, has been helping the members by organizing social and environmental activities in the virtual mode which include Yoga Day Celebration, Nature Conservation, and Plantation drives. These activities help to achieve holistic health including physical, mental, spiritual & emotional wellbeing,” said Sinha.

Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta said IASOWA, J&K has actively organized the celebration of religious festivals across the Union Territory in line with cultural diversity.

“A large portion of the credit goes to the fellow IAS Officers’ wives who have actively participated in the events organized by this association and provided utmost support to its talented members. The work done by Dr. Amita Mehta, President IASOWA, J&K, and her editorial team is commendable. The current publication is the result of their consistent hard work and dedicated efforts,” he said.

Chief Secretary’s wife Dr. Amita Mehta is the President of IASOWA, and Principal Secretary, Power and Information Rohit Kansal’s wife Shiveta Kansal is the editor of the magazine.

“Our association is effectively working towards the welfare of the society, particularly vulnerable segments of the society. It has played an important role in spreading awareness about issues such as physical and mental wellbeing, sustainable development, and environmental consciousness,” said Dr. Amita in her message.

Editor Shiveta Kansal wrote Udaan is a platform through which they can pause to think about contributing back to the society and country.

“A thought transforms into reality …. This newsletter is one such idea that is finally seeing a transformation from the realm of thought to that of reality. We hope that while it will help increase the awareness about our activities, it will also help to improve interaction and integration among all of us. IASOWA, J&K always takes social initiatives like opening a new learning center for children in Jammu School, distributing games & toys to the students and also distributed bottles to the passengers during COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

She said the inaugural issue is a brief account of the different events held up to September 2021. “We hope to connect with you every six months and share our efforts, plans, and not just our successes but our difficulties too. We hope the readers will bless us and offer their suggestions and comments,” she said.

Shivta has also penned an article about the cuisine of Jammu. Headlined `Taste buds of Jammu’ she has discussed how Dogri cuisine has become famous across India. She has also shared the recipe of some of the iconic cuisines of Jammu. These include Rajma Chol, Guchhi Palav. Ambal, Khatta Meat, et al.

Likewise, Geetanjali Singla, wife of Anantnag deputy commissioner Dr. Piyush Singla has discussed the life and culture of the south Kashmir district. Headlined `Anantnag: A vivid Perspective Anantnag’, she has described the district as “Heaven within a Heaven”.

Dr. Mehak Khateeb, wife of secretary tribal affairs Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has written about Fashion and Style. Headlined `Pheran: Past and future through the lens of fashion’, she has traced the history of the Kashmir cloak and its fashion quotient.

“You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it, is a famous quote of the famous 20th-century American costume designer. The dressing is a universe in itself. It’s not only about fashion but has the shadows of culture, faith, traditions, and most importantly the climate… Things evolved from hand-woven rugs at home to the blending of modernity as the local favorite pheran underwent several beautiful transformations, meeting the challenges of fashion,” she said.