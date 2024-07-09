SANJY: LG reviews arrangements at Nunwan, Chandanwari; over 2L visit cave shrine in 10 days

PAHALGAM, JULY 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps and reviewed the arrangements for the ongoing holy yatra of Shri Amarnath Ji.

The Lt Governor interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about their pilgrimage experience.

At the Base Camps, the Lt Governor also interacted with the service providers, doctors, sanitation workers, administrative and security officials and took appraisal of various services like lodging, langar, power and water supply, sanitation, health, traffic and security management, and other facilities to the pilgrims.

He directed all concerned departments and service providers to take every possible measure for the safe and smooth conduct of the Yatra.

Sh Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag briefed the Lt Governor on the facilities available to the Yatris arriving at the Base Camps.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officers of District Administration, SASB, Police and Army.

Meanwhile, over 200,000 pilgrims have visited the cave shrine in ten days.

Officials said that 207,016 pilgrims have performed the yatra so far. Despite facing disruptions due to slippery tracks on Sunday, over 22,000 pilgrims managed to visit the holy cave, located deep in the Himalayas at an altitude of 3,888 meters, by evening, they said.

Officials said that 22,639 pilgrims paid obeisance at the Himalayan cave in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district via the Baltal and Chandanwari routes by yesterday evening. This included 14,736 males, 5,231 females, 253 children, 315 Sadhus, five Sadhvis, and two others, in addition to 2,097 security personnel and service providers.

Thus far, a total of 182,137 pilgrims have visited the holy cave over the past nine days since the 52-day pilgrimage began on June 29. The 11th batch of 5,803 pilgrims left early this morning from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas for the twin base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal-Sonamarg, accompanied by extensive security measures.

This batch included 4,521 men, 1,139 women, nine children, 124 Sadhus, and ten Sadhvis. Of these, 1,862 pilgrims departed for Baltal at 3:10 am, while 3,941 headed for the Pahalgam base camp at 4 am, from where they will continue their journey to the holy cave.

Yatris can opt for either the traditional 48 km Pahalgam route or the shorter 14 km Baltal route for the Yatra. Those using the Pahalgam route typically take four days to reach the cave shrine, whereas those on the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after darshan inside the cave shrine.

The cave shrine, situated at 3,888 meters above sea level, houses an ice stalagmite structure that waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolizes the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Extensive security arrangements have been made this year along the nearly 300 km Jammu-Srinagar highway, at the twin yatra routes, the two base camps, and the cave shrine, ensuring a smooth and incident-free yatra. Over 124 langars (community kitchens) have been set up along both routes, as well as at transit camps and the cave shrine.

More than 7,000 Sevadars (volunteers) are serving pilgrims during this year’s yatra. Helicopter services are also available for Yatris on both routes. The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. Last year, more than 450,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine