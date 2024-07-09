DC Srinagar chairs RSC meeting

SRINAGAR, JULY 09: To prevent road accidents and take corrective measures, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat who is also Chairman of District Road Safety Committee and District Level Monitoring Committee (DRSC/ DLMC) today chaired a meeting at DC office Complex, here.

SSP Traffic, Muzafar Ahmad Shah, Additional District Development Commissioner, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Khalid Hussain Malik, RTO Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari and other senior Officers were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the meeting discussed threadbare remedial measures to prevent ‘Hit and Run’ cases in the district which include awareness campaigns, proper regulation of traffic, pedestrian-friendly roads, erection of signages especially at black spots, illumination at cut spots, removal of encroachments, etc.

The SSP Traffic City and Regional Transport Officer Kashmir briefed the chair regarding the statistics of road fatalities and causes.

It was informed that already 14 black spots have been identified in the Srinagar District which is prone to accidents.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed the enforcement agencies to impart road safety awareness among common people, which shall play a key role in minimizing the number of accidents.

The DC instructed for the constitution of a Committee that shall submit suggestions/ resolutions for rectification of already identified black spots within Srinagar City in a week. Besides, he also instructed the Road Construction agencies to take short-term as well as long-term remedial measures to rectify black spots.

The Chairman directed the Road Construction agencies to carry out a road safety audit of all black spots in Srinagar city.

He stressed the R&B Department to erect more crash barriers, road signages, etc on the vulnerable/ black spots to curb accidents and prevent loss of lives.

It was also directed by the chairman that all the provision of road safety furniture be part of DPR.

Later, the meeting also discussed parking and roadside vending issues, and DC directed the concerned to come up with a resolution for the smooth movement of traffic.