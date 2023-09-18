Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid a visit to the residence of slain DySP Humayun Bhat in Humhama, Budgam, to express his condolences and solidarity with the family. During the visit, he assured the family of full support and assistance from the UT administration.

Lt. Governor Sinha stated, “The entire nation stands united in support of the braveheart’s family.” DySP Humayun Bhat made the ultimate sacrifice while participating in an anti-militancy operation in Anantnag.

Accompanying Lt. Governor Sinha were Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, and Sujit Kumar Singh, DIG CKR Srinagar.