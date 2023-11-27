JAMMU: The Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha, has extended his best wishes to the people on the significant celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti, scheduled for tomorrow.

In his message, the Lt Governor expressed, “On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Jayanti, I extend my warmest greetings to everyone.

Guru Nanak Devji’s profound teachings about equality, fraternity, honesty, compassion, and the significance of living a righteous life continue to offer guidance and motivation to humanity. Let us, on this day, make a commitment to uphold his noble teachings and recommit ourselves to the betterment of humanity.