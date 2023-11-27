SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved a proposal to acquire land for the construction of a new Jammu and Kashmir Guest House in New Delhi.

During the Administrative Council (AC) meeting, chaired by LG Sinha, the proposal put forth by the Hospitality & Protocol Department to procure land for the development of the new J&K Guest House building in the National Capital received approval. The anticipated cost for the project is estimated at Rs 26 crore.

The meeting was attended by LG’s Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, and IAS Principal Secretary to LG D Mandeep Kumar Bhandari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, a significant part of the J&K Guest House at Chanakyapuri (CPGH), New Delhi, was allocated to the Union Territory of Ladakh. Consequently, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir retained only 10 staff quarters and Block-C of CPGH.

An official spokesperson mentioned, “The additional building will enhance accommodation options for residents and patients from the UT of J&K who frequently visit the National Capital City, thereby improving the overall availability of lodging facilities.