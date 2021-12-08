Srinagar, Dec 8 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed deep shock over demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Deeply shocked at tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Armed Forces Personnel in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu,” Sinha said in a tweet. “The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families in this hour of grief.”

Deeply shocked at tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Armed Forces Personnel in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families in this hour of grief. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) December 8, 2021