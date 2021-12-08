Srinagar, Dec 8 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed deep shock over demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
“Deeply shocked at tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Armed Forces Personnel in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu,” Sinha said in a tweet. “The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families in this hour of grief.”
