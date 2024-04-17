LG Condemns Anantnag Terror Attack, Vows Justice for Victim

Jammu, April 17: The Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha has condemned the terror attack in Bijbehara, Anantnag today. He has conveyed his condolences to the family of the martyred civilian Raja Shah, a resident of Bihar.

The Lt Governor said: No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Bijbehara, Anantnag, targeting Raja Shah, a resident of Bihar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of the innocent civilian martyred in this cowardly attack. Entire nation stands in solidarity with the family in this hour of grief.

We have full faith in the unparalleled valour of J&K Police and security forces, and I assure the people that terrorists responsible for this barbaric act will have to pay a very heavy price. We will hunt down the perpetrators and crush those elements, who are aiding and abetting the terrorists.