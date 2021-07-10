Lecturer, student die of cardiac arrest in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

In a shocking incident, a lecturer among two youth died due to massive cardiac arrests in Kulgam district of South Kashmir Saturday evening.

Quoting locals, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that a 37-year-old man from Dadipora fell unconscious at his home Saturday evening following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

He was lecturer by profession at GHSS Qaimoh, locals said.

They said a Class 9th student living in his neighborhood, after hearing the news of lecturer’s death, too suffered a massive cardiac arrest and died on the spot.

They identified both the deceased as Mysar Maqbool (37) and Sameer Ahmad Wani (14) from Dadipora, Kulgam.

Pall of gloom descended in the entire village after the death of two youth.

Meanwhile, sources said that a girl in the neighboring village of Zadipura suffered minor heart attack and was shifted to Srinagar for treatment, saying that her condition is said to be stable. (KNO)