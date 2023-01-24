Superstar Salman Khan has unveiled a new poster of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Unveiling the poster, Salman wrote on Facebook, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th January…(Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser to release on big screen on January 25.”

The teaser will be played during the screening of SRK’s film Pathaan (releasing on January 25), co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Also, Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in Pathaan.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.