Reality star Kim Kardashian’s lookalike, an OnlyFans model named Christina Ashten Gourkani died at 34. She reportedly suffered from a cardiac arrest following a plastic surgery procedure. Gourkani promoted herself as a Kim Kardashian look-alike.



Her family shared the news of her death on Instagram and a GoFundMe page on April 26. The GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for her funeral next week.

“In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 am on 4/20/2023, our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line…Ashten is dying…Ashten is dying. A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives,” her family said.

Her sudden passing is being investigated as a homicide as a result of a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse, the family said.

”It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate, and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” Gourkani’s family wrote on the GoFundMe page.