Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Rasikh Salam has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salam sustained a lower back injury during KKR’s previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC), which they lost by 44 runs. Ahead of Friday’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Salam has been ruled out of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam for the rest of the IPL 2022 season.

“Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament. His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi will join KKR at his base price of Rs 20 Lakh,” stated an official IPL release.