Srinagar, August 2: Popular actor of Kashmiri origin Mir Sarwar will be seen playing the role of Pakistani Brigadier Salim in the much awaited upcoming Sunny Deol-Amisha Patel flick Gadar 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to The Kashmir Monitor, Sarwar said working with the Gadar 2 team was a great experience.

“Gadar 2 is one of the longest duration (days) that I have shot for any film till date. It was good to work with Anil Sharma Sir for the first time. He is an amazing person and a director. He doesn’t stick to lines; he works on the emotion behind it. It’s one of the biggest franchises and everybody has a lot of expectations from the same which puts a lot of pressure on the makers as well,” he said. “I had a great time working with Sunny Deol Sir and Utkarsh Sharma who happens to be the son of our Director. But as far as the memory of the whole shooting is concerned, I have made some great friends. I play the role of Brigadier Salim, second in command after General Hamid, the main villain.”

Kashmiri actor to play role in "Gadar 2" 4

Interestingly, Gadar 2 and Sarwar’s first Malayalam film ‘Samara’ is releasing on August 11.

“Samara is also releasing on 11th August and that’s my first Malayalam film starring Rahman and is directed by Charles J. I remember when I was given the script I did realise that it’s going to be a big challenge. I got the lines in Roman and the audio but that didn’t work. Later on I wrote the translation of the dialogue so that I know what I am saying. A voice can be dubbed but expressions have to be accurate,” Sarwar told The Kashmir Monitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmiri actor to play role in "Gadar 2" 5

One of Sarwar’s independent film Lafzon Mein Pyaar is also releasing on August 4 this week. It’s written and directed by Dhiraj Sharma. The star cast also includes Zareena Wahab, Anita Raj and Lalit Parimoo.

After tasting success in Bollywood, Sarwar had recently made a thumping debut in the Marathi film industry.

Sarwar played the character of Behlol Khan in the Marathi flick ‘Raav Rambha’ and his performance had impressed the film critics.

Sarwar’s Bollywood films including IB71 with Vidyut Jamwal, Hunter with Sunil Shetty and TAJ web series starring Naseeruddin Shah were also released recently.

Earlier, Sarwar had acted in popular Bollywood films like Kesari, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jolly LLB 2, Dishoom, Shershah, Mission Majnu and Phantom among others. He was also seen in an international Jackie Chan flick ‘Vanguard’.