The minimum temperature across Kashmir plummeted further with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording the coldest night of season at minus 5.3 degree Celsius.

The sub-zero temperature has been recorded across all the stations while Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, also recorded a low of minus 3.2 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 5.5 degree Celsius while Pahalgam, a famous tourist place, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degree Celsius.

In Kupwara, the mercury settled at minus 3.7 degree Celsius while in Kokernag, a minimum temperature of minus 2.1 degree Celsius was recorded—(KNO)

