Kashmir Law College (KLC) has sacked Dr. Sheikh Showkat from the post of principal for alleged `terror links’.

KLC authorities said the management has already started the process to appoint a new principal.

“ Dr. Sheikh Showkat has been a terror sympathizer and mouthpiece of Pakistan-backed separatist organizations. He came under the scanner of security agencies when an event was organized on the behest of Pakistan”, said a source in the security establishment.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered by Delhi Police under various sections of IPC. According to college authorities, the management had started probing into Dr. Sheikh Showkat’s activities after a tip-off from the security agencies.

“As per information gathered by College Authorities, Dr. Sheikh Showkat continues to be in touch with terror elements from across the border and has been extending support to separatists and terrorist outfits. He is also involved in running propaganda machinery to legitimize terror attacks and agenda of secessionists,” sources said.

“Interestingly, Dr. Sheikh Showkat enjoyed all the perks provided to him and never asked to surrender the state money,” they added.

It is learnt that Sheikh Showkat received about Rs.5.1 Crore as salary and Rs.3.3 Crore as additional perks under different heads.

“Competent authorities are also considering revoking his pension benefits and launching an assessment to figure out the damage he has done to the educational institution through his covert terror activities,” a reliable source added.

Last month, the government had invoked a special constitutional provision to terminate the employment of employees who were working as associates or ground workers of terrorist groups. Since last year, action as per the law has been taken against those, indulging in violence and secessionist activities and several employees have been sacked for being hand in glove with their Pakistani handlers.