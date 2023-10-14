SRINAGAR: The higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday morning experienced a fresh spell of snow, while the plains received rainfall, leading to a significant drop in the maximum temperatures.

An official said that higher reaches of Gurez Valley including Razdan Pass experienced fresh snowfall, while the plains saw heavy rains. “The continuous rain throughout the night and snowfall on Razdan Top and surrounding areas forced the authorities to close Bandipora-Gurez road.”

The authorities have also closed Sinthan Top and Margan Roads for traffic movement due to snowfall and heavy rain in the area.

The Meteorological Department in Kashmir has also forecast rain and snow in higher reaches at scattered locations across Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)