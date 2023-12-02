Sunil Grover’s popular fictional characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati became extremely popular on The Kapil Sharma. However, the actor-comedian left Kapil Sharma’s show in 2018 after their major fallout. Ace comedian Kapil Sharma recently made headlines with his statement – ‘Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi’ as Netflix announced a partnership and a laughter extravaganza with him. He was seen with his OG gang Archana Puran Singh and fan-favorites Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur, tickling our funny bone with their comic timing. But somehow this coterie also featured Sunil Grover to viewers pleasant surprise.

In a recent video dropped by Netflix, one can see Kapil unveiling the biggest surprise ever for his fans! Sunil Grover will be reuniting with Kapil for the upcoming comedy show on Netflix! Yes you heard that right. As Kapil rightly said – ‘Ab Parivaar Poora Hua’. This announcement has sparked immense excitement among fans who have long been waiting for the magic that the dynamic duo have previously created on-screen.

Sunil Grover, who became a household name after playing his popular fictional characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, shocked everyone when he quit TKSS in 2018 after his major fallout with Kapil Sharma. The two actor-comedians had a fallout in a flight when they were flying back to Mumbai after wrapping up a show in Australia.

At the trailer launch of ‘Firangi’ in 2017, Kapil Sharma had spoken at length about his fight with Sunil. Kapil Sharma confessed that he was going through a lot of pressure because of the show that was happening in Australia, and a death of a fellow artist from Firangi doubled his stress.

“I never fought with Sunil; I love working with the best people in the industry. When I had started working on Comedy Circus I had asked the makers to get Sunil on board whom I had met on Hass Baliye. When you work with the best people, you learn a lot,” Kapil was quoted as saying by Indian Express.