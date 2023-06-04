SRINAGAR, JUNE 04: In line with the vision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and under the directions of Chief Secretary, Dr, Arun Kumar Mehta the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) has joined hands with India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) to organize a mega trade fair and exhibition in Srinagar. This multi-sector event aims to foster business opportunities and facilitate networking among various stakeholders.

It is set to become the flagship event organized by JKTPO and will be held annually in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. The same shall be organized under the guidance of Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh.

A team of experts from ITPO, BrijLal, GM-Arch,Krishan Kumar, DGM and Satish Kumar, Sr. Manager visited Srinagar, and surveyed multiple locations along with the officials of the JKTPO to identify the most suitable venue for the trade fair. Factors such as ease of access, central location, and other essential attributes were considered to ensure the successful implementation of this grand event.

The ITPO team also had a meeting with Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director JKTPO and discussed finer details of the proposed event. ITPO is the major stakeholder of the J&K Trade Promotion Organisation . It is Apex Trade Promotion body of the country that organize such events within and outside country. The expertise of the ITPO will help to plan, organize the event in most meaningful and productive manner.

The proposed trade fair and exhibition will feature about 250 stalls in which sellers from diverse sectors from UT and other states of the country will participate. Handicrafts, handlooms, agriculture, horticulture, Dairy, food processing, manufacturing and various other sectors will be showcased, providing a platform for sellers to display their products and connect with potential buyers. Special focus shall be given to GI tagged products from both Jammu and Kashmir region.

One of the primary objectives of this event is to facilitate business-to-business (B2B) with domestic and international buyers and business-to-consumer (B2C) interactions. It will offer opportunities for networking, lead generation, and collaborations between industry professionals. The event is expected to boost trade domestically and internationally, thereby expanding economic prospects and strengthening trade ties with other countries.

The event is tentatively schedules in the month of September and will contribute significantly to the growth and development of the region’s business landscape. Similar event shall also be planned to be organized in Jammu. With its annual recurrence, these eventsare poised to become prominent platform for promoting trade, showcasing innovative products, and fostering partnerships.

Similar such events, exhibitions and buyer sellers meets are being planned by JKTPO under the aegis of Industries and Commerce Department with other National trade bodies such as CEPC, TPCI, HEPC, EPCH and others.