The JKSSB is nearing the conclusion of its official notification inviting applications for Naib Tehsildar positions within the Revenue Department, marking a significant step in the recruitment process.

Expected to be released in January, the forthcoming notification is poised to unveil around 250 job openings, presenting a promising opportunity for individuals aspiring to join the Revenue Department.

Let’s delve into the specifics, detailing eligibility criteria and the application process:

Recruiting Authority: JKSSB

JKSSB Department: J&K Revenue Department

J&K Revenue Department Vacancies: Approximately 250 (Tentative)

Approximately 250 (Tentative) Position: Naib Tehsildar

Naib Tehsildar Category: Government Jobs, Recruitment

Government Jobs, Recruitment Pay Scale | Salary: Level 6C (35700-113100)

Level 6C (35700-113100) Application Dates: To be Announced

To be Announced Official Website: www.jkssb.nic.in

Eligibility Criteria for JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Post:

Residency Requirement: Candidates must be permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir to qualify. Age-Limit: Applicants should be aged between 18 to 40 years. Educational Qualifications: A Graduation degree from a recognized university or institution is mandatory. The prior requirement of knowledge in Urdu has been omitted.

Application Process for JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2024:

Candidates need to follow these steps:

Access the provided direct link on the official website. Register by filling mandatory fields – name, email, password, contact number, and submit. Log in with the credentials provided. Enter details like category, address, educational qualifications, etc. and upload necessary documents. Attach a recent passport-size photograph and submit the form. Proceed to the payment gateway, pay the fee, and submit. Download and keep a copy of the application for future reference.

Selection Process:

The selection process involves a written test followed by an interview. Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly for these stages to increase their chances of securing the position. The official syllabus will be released on the website.

Age Limit Relaxations for Reserved Categories: Yes, there are relaxations for candidates from reserved categories. Detailed information can be found in the official notification.

Release of Official Syllabus: JKSSB will publish the syllabus on its official website. Keep an eye on the latest announcements for early access to syllabus details.

Essential Documents Required During Application: Applicants should upload documents like Graduation certificate, category certificate, and a recent passport-size photograph.

To stay updated, candidates are urged to regularly check the official website of the J&K Services Selection Board for further updates.