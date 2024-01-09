In a significant update, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued a comprehensive medical notice pertaining to the selection process for the coveted posts of Sub-Inspector, Police within the Home Department.

This development follows the initial advertisement through Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21-10-2021 and the subsequent Notice No. SSB/Secy/2021/7926-42, dated 24-11-2021.

Medical Examination Details (Annexure-A):

Candidates enlisted in Annexure-A are now required to diligently report to the Medical Board stationed at two key locations – Government Medical College, Jammu, or Government Medical College, Srinagar.

This process is scheduled to take place from January 10, 2024, to January 12, 2024. Ex-Servicemen candidates must accompany their discharge booklets during the medical examination.

Appellate Medical Board Examination (Annexure-B):

For candidates listed in Annexure-B, their presence is warranted at either Government Medical College, Jammu, or Government Medical College, Srinagar, for the Appellate Medical Board examination. This second phase of scrutiny is set to transpire from January 10, 2024, to January 13, 2024.

However, it’s crucial to emphasize that the mere summons for the medical Examination or Appellate Medical Board does not automatically confer any entitlement to the candidates for final selection in the process.

Official Notification and Date:

The official notification, signed by Sachin Jamwal, the Secretary of J&K Services Selection Board, is dated 09.01.2024, and it bears the reference number JKSSB-Scry/26/2023-03 (E-7376857).

Communication to Relevant Authorities:

This development has been effectively communicated to various government departments. This includes the Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, and the Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department.

Furthermore, the Director of Information and Public Relations in J&K has been formally requested to publish this crucial notice in at least three prominent newspapers in Jammu and Srinagar.

Responsibilities Assigned:

The Principal of both Government Medical College, Jammu, and Government Medical College, Srinagar, has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Medical Examination and Appellate Medical Board, adhering to the specific details outlined in Annexure-A and Annexure-B.

It is noteworthy that the medical condition indicated in the Discharge Book of Ex-Servicemen candidates will be taken into consideration during their comprehensive medical examination.

In essence, this comprehensive update is of paramount importance to all candidates involved in the selection process, as the JKSSB diligently progresses through procedural steps, ensuring transparency and adherence to guidelines.

