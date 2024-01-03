The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially disclosed the examination date for the Accounts Assistant position within the Finance Department, marking a significant development.

Scheduled Examination Date Unveiled

The board released an advance notice on November 29, 2023, revealing the confirmed examination date set for January 28, 2024. This crucial announcement was disseminated through the official Twitter handle of JKSSB, providing essential details regarding the forthcoming examination.

Adherence to Official Communication

Prospective candidates are strongly advised to take cognizance of this important update and gear up for the examination process accordingly, as per the instructions provided by JKSSB.

Ensuring Transparent Information Dissemination

This announcement aligns with JKSSB’s commitment to transparent communication and timely information sharing, ensuring candidates have ample time to prepare for the examination.

Maintaining Examination Integrity

In line with JKSSB’s objectives, candidates vying for the Accounts Assistant position are expected to abide by the guidelines and instructions provided by the board, contributing to the maintenance of examination integrity.

Focused Selection for Departmental Efficiency

Through this examination, the Finance Department aims to select highly qualified individuals for the Accounts Assistant role, contributing to the efficient and effective functioning of the department.

Referencing Official Communication

For comprehensive details regarding the examination syllabus, venue specifics, and other pertinent instructions, candidates are urged to refer to the official communication issued by JKSSB. The media outlet remains committed to tracking and promptly updating any developments related to this examination.

Stay tuned for further updates on the JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Finance) examination scheduled for January 28, 2024.