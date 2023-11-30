Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha engaged with the public via a virtual platform during the “LG’s Mulaqaat” – Live Public Grievance Hearing held at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

During the session, the Lt Governor acknowledged the grievances submitted by citizens on JK-IGRAMS and instructed for their prompt resolution within specified timeframes, emphasizing the need for improvements in implementation.

Emphasizing the significant impact of expeditious program execution on J&K UT’s economy, the Lt Governor highlighted its crucial role in upholding transparency and accountability in the efficient delivery of public services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The swift progress across various sectors underscores the boundless potential of the Union Territory. We are committed to realizing this potential to alter the fate of J&K during the Amrit Kaal,” stated the Lt Governor.

The proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat were overseen by Rehana Batul, Secretary of Public Grievances.

The event saw the presence, both in-person and via virtual mode, of key officials including Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; RR Swain, DGP; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners; SSPs; HoDs; and other senior officers.