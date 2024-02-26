JK Youth Conclave 2024: A platform for inspiration and empowerment

SRINAGAR: The Department of Information and Public Relations is gearing up for the much-anticipated JK Youth Conclave 2024, set to take place at the Convention Center in Jammu this February. With preparations in full swing, the conclave promises to be a vibrant celebration of youth empowerment and achievement.

Scheduled to be held on February 29, the JK Youth Conclave aims to provide a platform for young achievers from across Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their talents and accomplishments. One of the highlights of the event will be an exhibition stall featuring exhibits by youth achievers, offering a glimpse into the diverse talents and capabilities of the region’s youth.

Moreover, the conclave will feature panel discussions focusing on opportunities available to the youth, with a particular emphasis on the film sector in Jammu and Kashmir. These discussions will serve as a valuable forum for young people to gain insights into potential career paths and avenues for personal and professional growth.

Adding to the excitement, attendees can look forward to musical performances by local artists, & the renowned singer Jyoti Noora. Noora’s participation is sure to captivate the audience and add an extra layer of vibrancy to the event.

In addition to showcasing talent and fostering dialogue, the JK Youth Conclave will also serve as the launch of Beats of JK Season 2. This singing show offers aspiring young vocalists from Jammu and Kashmir the opportunity to showcase their talent on a larger platform, contributing to the promotion of local culture and language.

Furthermore, the conclave will launch of “Inspire GenZ, Season 2 ” a talk show where change-makers from Jammu and Kashmir will share their inspiring success stories .

Overall, the JK Youth Conclave 2024 promises to be an event brimming with energy, creativity, and inspiration. As young people come together to celebrate their achievements and explore opportunities for the future, the conclave represents a significant step towards empowering the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to realize their full potential.