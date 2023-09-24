Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir has achieved a significant milestone and remarkable feat in e-governance by providing over 1028 services in online mode for citizens, institutions, and business establishments. In the National e-services Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) report released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the Government of India today, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir secured the topmost position with an impressive 1028 e-services, surpassing Madhya Pradesh with 1010 e-services and Kerala with 911 e-services. This landmark achievement firmly places Jammu and Kashmir at the forefront of states and UTs in the provisioning of e-services.

Sh. Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, while commending the efforts of all Departments, said that it is an achievement in tune with the commitment and resolve of the J&K administration to provide ease, convenience, and accessibility of services to the common man ushering in a new era of digital governance. This remarkable achievement is reshaping the social landscape, enhancing citizen satisfaction levels, ensuring transparency and accountability, and empowering the aspirational and talented youth of the region.

“Driven by a ‘citizens-first’ approach and a steadfast commitment to empowering the public, this digital transformation represents a significant stride towards a governance system that is transparent, accountable, and highly efficient”, he said.

Under the Digital J & K program launched in mission mode last year, the number of online services has increased exponentially from 35 services in 2019 to 1028 services as on date. The remarkable digital journey of J&K and the resultant transformation from a laggard status in e-governance to a leading position in such a short span of time is unprecedented. This has brought about a paradigm shift resulting in increased transparency, accountability, and efficiency at all levels. There has been a palpable reduction in corruption and increase in citizen satisfaction which is being regularly monitored through a citizen feedback mechanism. Over 61 lakh messages have been rented to the citizens for the feedback assessment with an 86% approval rating, Similarly, 73 services have been integrated with Digilocker. The seriousness of the Government’s resolve can be gauged from the fact that the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), 2011 has been amended to bring online services under its ambit. Around 300 services have been brought under the auto-escalation mechanism for ensuring time-bound delivery of services and penalties for delays in service delivery.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, Chief Secretary while congratulating all the Departments for achieving this feat, said that it is a result of commitment to transparent and corruption-free Governance. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an exceptional increase in volume and uptake of e-services which has transformed the government-citizen interface as never before. “It is the adoption of a robust model of e-Governance and citizen-centric approach by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir which has resulted in an exponential rise in the number of online services and availability of services 24 x 7 x 365” he said. Integration with systems like Digilocker, Aadhaar, and e-payment/SMS Gateways has further enhanced the ease of living and convenience of citizens obviating the need to visit government offices. He also thanked the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for their unwavering support in this remarkable journey where our online services grew manifold.