SRINAGAR: The Transport Department of Jammu and Kashmir issued an order, stating that passenger vehicles lacking valid fitness certificates and proper route permits will face suspension from all services.

This decision aims to enhance road safety measures and ensure that only vehicles meeting the necessary regulatory requirements are operational.

“In view of the recent fatal accident in Chenab valley and with reference to the meetings held on the issue of road accidents at the highest level, all the passenger vehicles that do not possess a valid fitness certificate and route permit shall be suspended for all services,” reads the order.

On Wednesday, thirty-six people were killed and 19 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.

The bus, carrying 55 passengers, skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill.

(Without inputs from KNS)