Srinagar, Nov 30: Jammu and Kashmir is prepared to welcome an additional 293 Megawatts (MW) of power supply from the central government starting tomorrow.

Principal Secretary of the Power Development Department, H. Rahesh Prasad, announced, ‘The Central government has allotted an additional 293 MW of power to the Jammu and Kashmir government.’

He mentioned that this supply would commence from December 1. ‘This allocation supplements the recently acquired 500 MW agreement.’

‘With an ample power supply in place, our primary focus will now shift towards revenue collection,’ remarked Prasad.