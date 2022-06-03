SRINAGAR, JUNE 03: Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host the first ever two day Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Conclave scheduled on June 6 and 7, 2022 being organized by National Health Mission J&K at SKICC here.

Briefing the press here, Mission Director National Health Mission J&K, Yasin M. Choudhary, gave an overview of the conclave taking place for the first time in J&K.

While elaborating about the event, he explained that the UT of Jammu and Kashmir with the decreasing trend in maternal and child mortality, envisions to further decrease the maternal and child mortality to establish at the forefront of providing quality healthcare.

“The conclave is designed as a thought exchange platform to deliberate on challenges, opportunities and newer initiatives in Maternal and Child Health,” he maintained. He added that the conclave would bring together best of the minds in maternal and child health nationally and globally, to discuss the good and replicable practices at primary, secondary and tertiary care level for further improvement in maternal and child health indicators.

The conclave is going to witness the participation of experts and panellists from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), Government of India, AIIMS, WHO, UNICEF, NIPI, FOGSI, Engender Health, UNDP, JSI leading Corporate Hospital Chains and NGOs across the country.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, is expected to grace the occasion with commencement of the inauguration of several completed works and projects which included inauguration of Maternal & Paediatric ICUs being established under Emergency COVID Response Package; certification of LaQshya Health facilities; laying foundation of MCH Hospital Lamberi, Rajouri through virtual mode besides awards to best performing districts on MCH parameters and Kayakalp Awards Felicitation Ceremony for the FY 2021-22.

The two day event will be packed with varied technical sessions which inter alia included Situational Analysis of Maternal Health in J&K; Rising Trend of Caesarean Section-Boon or Bane; Maternal Mortality Causes and Challenges; Newborn Health: Issues and Challenges; Long COVID-19-Maternal and Pediatric Perspective and Early Childhood Development (ECD).