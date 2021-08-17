J&K to help Sikkim grow saffron

Srinagar: A high-level meeting was Tuesday chaired by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal along with Vice Chancellor Sikkim University Prof. Avinash Khare to discuss the aspects of saffron cultivation in Sikkim.

Among others the meeting was attended by Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Farooq Ahmad Shah, Joint Director Agriculture Extension Shahid Iqbal Sheikh, Prof. (Retd.) F A. Nehvi and seven faculty members of the Sikkim University.

During the meeting detailed discussions were held to explore the possibilities and development of potential locations in Sikkim for saffron cultivation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Agriculture reiterated the department’s commitment for the development of the saffron sector. He said that the saffron produced in Kashmir is one of the best saffron in the world and we have come a long way so far as the saffron technology and infrastructure is concerned.

He said India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre at Pampore is one of the best saffron related infrastructures in the entire region where different mandated facilities including stigma separation, Cold Storage unit, High tech Quality Control Laboratory, drying, packing and e-auction are provided to the saffron growers and entrepreneurs of the valley.

Sikkim is working on a long-term plan to explore the possibilities for the cultivation of saffron in the state.

During the virtual interaction, Iqbal assured the participants of the meeting from Sikkim that the Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department Kashmir will provide them all the necessary technology and other support during their endeavor.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Sikkim University thanked Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department Kashmir for their support during this entire endeavor.