News
JK to allocate 100-acre land to TTD temple: Report
Srinagar, Feb 11: The J&K administration has agreed in principle to allot 100-acre land along the Jammu-Katra highway to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) for constructing a replica of the Tirumala temple there, media reports said on Tuesday.
TTD hopes to complete the construction of the temple along with a Vedic School and Hospital in two years’ time, MP V.Vijaya Sai Reddy who led the delegation of TTD Board said on Monday, reported The Hindu.
Reddy, as per the report, said two sites were identified as suitable for constructing the temple.
Acting on the instructions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, the team comprising TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Joint Executive Officer Basant Kumar and Board Member J. Sekar held discussions with the Union Territory’s officials and short-listed two sites at Dhummi and Majin in the Jammu district, it said.
“We also met the Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir and explained the details of our project. It has been a long-pending demand of pilgrims from many North Indian States visiting Tirumala that a replica of the temple be constructed in Jammu,” The Hindu quoted Reddy saying.
Reddy said that funds for constructing the temple, a Vedic school, a marriage hall and a hospital would be raised from devotees and the TTD would also contribute, to the extent possible. Asked about security concerns in the newly formed UT, the Rajya Sabha Member said that Jammu was peaceful and there was no threat whatsoever.
“Jammu is a peaceful place. Life is absolutely normal and no untoward incidents are reported in the area. We have taken all aspects, including security, access to the site, availability of water and transport facilities into consideration before finalising the two sites. More importantly, the sites are located on the highway leading to the Vaishno Devi Temple,” he added.
News
Massive prep for J&K Investors Summit 2020:Govt constitutes 5 committees
Srinagar, Feb 11: Gearing up for hosting first ever investors summit in Jammu & Kashmir, the government on Tuesday set-up five committees for making the event successful.
The summit will be held in the region in April.
The General Administration Department (GAD) set-up five committees to manage the summit which was proposed much before abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP-led Central government on August 5.
The five committees include: Empowered Committee; Reception, Accommodation, Venue and Exhibition Management Committee; Traffic, Security and Transport Committee; Media and Publicity Committee; Processing of Proposals/MOU Committee.
The committees have been constituted nearly two weeks after J&K government held pre-summit investors meet in New Delhi.
As per GAD, the empowered committee would approve routine expenditure items for the event.
The panel headed by administrative secretary Industries and Commerce would also monitor invitation of tenders/fixing and finalization of rates and purchase orders for all required materials and services.
Other members of the panel are Director General Budget, Managing Director J&K Trade Promotion Organisation, Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Director Industries and Commerce Jammu, Director Hospitality and Protocol, Director Finance Industries and Commerce and Director Planning, Industries and Commerce.
According to the order, these committees shall meet on weekly basis or as and when required and submit feedback/ report to the empowered committee after every 15 days which in turn shall place the same before apex and advisory committees.
News
Saroori summoned by NIA
Srinagar, Feb 10: A senior Congress leader and a former minister in Jammu and Kashmir has been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning in connection with alleged militancy cases in Kishtwar district, media reports said on Monday.
Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, who was elected MLA from Inderwal Assembly constituency in 2002, 2008 and 2014, has been asked to report to the NIA headquarters in New Delhi over his alleged role in militant cases in Kishtwar district in the recent years.
Earlier, his brother Mohammad Shafi Saroori was booked by the police for allegedly helping militants in killings of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar, top RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Singh and weapon snatching incidents last year. The cases were handed over by the government to the NIA last year.
“Saroori has been called for questioning after his name surfaced over his links with top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Osama, who was killed in Batote encounter last year,” reports quoting sources said and added that his name has also surfaced in a case regarding violence and arson that took place on August 9, 2013 in Kishtwar.
Saroori, who was a cabinet minister in National Conference-Congress alliance government led by Omar Abdullah, is considered as a close aide of Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Saroori is the second mainstream politician, who has come under the NIA radar. Earlier, in August last year, former independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid was arrested by the premier probe agency in connection with a militant funding case.
Since early 2017, the NIA has arrested several high profile people, including businessmen and politicians in Kashmir in alleged funding cases.
News
MP Akbar Lone’s son slapped with PSA
Srinagar, Feb 10: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday slapped the stringent Public Safety Act against Hilal Lone, the son of National Conference Lok Sabha member Mohammad Akbar Lone, officials said here.
Hilal Lone had been under preventive detention since August 5 last year when the Centre announced the abrogation of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state’s special status besides its bifurcation into union territories.
Monday morning the Deputy Commissioner served him with a dossier informing him that he had been booked under the PSA as the union territory administration felt that his release could hamper the law and order situation in north Kashmir, they said.
The administration has slapped PSA against several leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, since February 5.
Mohammad Akbar Lone represents north Kashmir’s Baramulla in Lok Sabha.