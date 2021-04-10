J&K records 1005 new Covid-19 cases in highest spike this year

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 1005 covid-19 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the highest figure reported in a single day this year, the officials said on Saturday.

They said that 299 cases were reported from Jammu division and 706 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total case tally in J&K to 137475.

Also six more deaths were reported during the time—five from Jammu division and one from Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 492 cases, Baramulla 93, Budgam 25, Pulwama 31, Kupwara 14, Anantnag 32, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 8, Shopian 3,

Jammu 183, Udhampur 17, Rajouri 2, Doda 2, Kathua 20, Samba 11, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 2, Ramban 4 and Reasi 58.