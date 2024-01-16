Jammu & Kashmir Police Department is gearing up for a major recruitment drive, expected to fill over 4750 vacancies across various ranks, including Sub Inspectors (SIs) and Constables. This significant step aims to strengthen the police force and enhance its capabilities in ensuring the safety and security of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources within the department have confirmed the upcoming recruitment drive, stating that arrangements are currently being made to facilitate the process.

While the exact number of vacancies for each rank is yet to be officially announced, reports suggest around 750 fresh positions for Sub Inspectors and approximately 4000 vacancies for Constables.

ADVERTISEMENT

This recruitment drive comes as a welcome development for aspiring police officers in Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K Police Department plays a crucial role in maintaining law and order, combating terrorism, and safeguarding the borders of the state.

With the addition of fresh personnel, the department will be better equipped to address security challenges and effectively serve the community.

Eligibility Criteria for Sub Inspectors and Constables:

For aspiring candidates, meeting the eligibility criteria is crucial to participate in the upcoming recruitment drive. Here’s a brief overview of the expected eligibility requirements for Sub Inspectors and Constables:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub Inspectors:

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Age Limit: 20-28 years (relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms).

Physical Standards: Candidates must meet the prescribed physical standards set by the J&K Police Department.

Written Exam: Qualified candidates will need to clear a written examination followed by an interview.

Constables:

Educational Qualification: Class 10th pass from a recognized board.

Age Limit: 18-25 years (relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms).

Physical Standards: Candidates must meet the prescribed physical standards set by the J&K Police Department.

Written Exam: Qualified candidates will need to clear a written examination followed by physical tests and an interview.

Additional Information:

The official notification for the recruitment drive is expected to be released soon by the J&K Police Department. The notification will provide detailed information about the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, application process, selection procedure, and important dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the J&K Police Department and other official channels for updates regarding the recruitment drive.

Aspiring candidates can start preparing for the written examination by focusing on general knowledge, current affairs, reasoning, and numerical ability. Physical fitness training is also recommended to meet the required physical standards.

This recruitment drive presents a golden opportunity for young and talented individuals in Jammu and Kashmir to embark on a rewarding career in the police force.

Serving the community and contributing to the safety and security of the state are noble pursuits, and the J&K Police Department offers a platform to fulfill these aspirations. With dedication and hard work, aspiring candidates can grab this opportunity and become part of this esteemed organisation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)