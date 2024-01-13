In a significant development, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has officially released a notice (No:24 of 2024/RR/RC) dated 11-01-2024, outlining crucial details regarding the upcoming Online Computer-Based Test (CBT) examination for the recruitment of Computer Operators.

The examination is scheduled for 03.02.2024, featuring two shifts to accommodate different pay levels.

Examination Details:

As per the notice, the examination will be conducted for two distinct pay levels – Level-2 (19900-63200) and Level-4 (25500-81100) for the post of Computer Operator. The advertisement notice specifying these positions is numbered 03 of 2022/RG/NG and is dated 30.08.2022.

The examination is set to take place on 03.02.2024, with the morning and evening shifts, and the specific timings will be communicated through the Admit Card. The designated examination center will also be mentioned on the Admit Card.

Admit Card Download:

Applicants who have applied for these coveted positions are advised to download their Admit Cards from the official website of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh (https://jkhighcourt.nic.in).

The Admit Cards will be available for download starting from 20.01.2024. This crucial step ensures that candidates have adequate time to prepare and organize themselves for the examination day.

Helpdesk for Queries:

Recognizing that candidates may encounter challenges or have queries related to the Admit Cards, the notice provides a helpful avenue for resolution.

Candidates facing difficulties or requiring assistance are encouraged to contact the dedicated helpdesk via email at [email protected]. This proactive measure aims to streamline the process and address any concerns promptly.

The notice, signed by Registrar Recruitment Satinder Singh and dated 11.01.2024 (No825-40 RR/RC), underlines the court’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.

Additionally, a copy of this communication has been forwarded to the Principal Secretary to Hon’ble the Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Jammu.

Candidates aspiring to secure the position of Computer Operator are strongly advised to carefully review the official notice for comprehensive information.

