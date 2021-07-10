J&K govt sacks 11 employees for terror links: Sources

Srinagar: The designated committee for scrutinizing cases under Article 311(2) (c) of the Constitution of India has recommended dismissal of 11 government employees in J&K including two sons of Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin.

Of the 11, four are from Anantnag, three from Budgam, one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama, and Kupwara.

Four of them worked in education department, two in police, and one each in agriculture, skill development, power, SKIMS, and health department.

Sources said three officials recommended for dismissal in the second meeting of the Committee include an orderly of ITI, Kupwara, who was an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Sources said two teachers, both from the Anantnag district, have been found involved in anti-national activities including participating, supporting and propagating the ideology of Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM).

The eight government employees recommended for dismissal in the fourth meeting of the Committee include two constables of Jammu Kashmir.

Among those sacked are Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf, the two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahuddin.

Sources said NIA has indicted them for raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through the Hawala transaction for Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Yes, we have sacked 11 employees including two sons of Salahuddin for terror links,” a top government official confirmed.

Naaz Mohammad Allaie, an orderly of the health department is also among those sacked as sources say that he was Over Ground Worker of Hizb and has a history of direct involvement in anti-national activities.

Two employees of the education department have also been terminated. They have been identified as Jabbar Ahmad Paray and Nisar Ahmad Tantray.

Sources said Shaheen Ahmad Lone, an inspector of the power department has been found involved in smuggling and transporting arms for the Hizbul Mujahideen.