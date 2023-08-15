Srinagar: After 33 years authorities have taken a different approach this year and succeeded in giving August 15 back to the people in Kashmir . On Tuesday, there were no imposed restrictions, and the general public was openly invited to attend the main Independence Day event in Srinagar city. The requirement for special entry passes was waived.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, announced on Monday that people could participate in the primary Independence Day function in Srinagar without needing special passes. Notably, no restrictions were enforced throughout the entire Valley.

Officials clarified that citizens could gain entry to the Bakshi Stadium, where the main Independence Day parade would take place, by presenting their valid identification cards.

People que up outside the Bakshi Stadium to witness the I-Day parade.

In a departure from previous years, the Railway authorities confirmed that the train service between south and north Kashmir districts would operate as usual on Tuesday.

Unlike prior occasions, there was no announcement regarding the suspension of mobile phones or internet services anywhere in the Valley.

The Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, raised the national flag and took the salute at the Bakshi Stadium parade. District development commissioners will similarly hoist the Tricolour and take the salute at parades in their respective districts. This year, civilians have been extended an open invitation to attend these events without facing any restrictions.

Considering the anticipated substantial public participation in these functions, aerial surveillance, and the deployment of drones, along with the presence of police and paramilitary forces, have been undertaken to ensure the security of the parade venues.