Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a new online portal for the issuance and renewal of individual arms licenses.

The NDAL-ALS Portal, has been developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, with the aim of providing a seamless application process for individuals seeking arms licenses.

“Applicants are urged to carefully review the provisions of the Arms Rules, 2016, before submitting their applications for obtaining or renewing an individual arms license. To begin the application process, applicants must visit the following link: https://ndal-alis.gov.in/ and select the “INDIVIDUAL” category. They are then required to choose the Jammu and Kashmir State Home Department and the relevant district or appropriate licensing authority,” reads an official order.

The NDAL-ALS Portal offers various services to applicants, including the issuance and renewal of individual arms licenses, extension of area validity, and registration of arms licenses issued from other States or Union Territories. The portal provides step-by-step guidance for applicants to upload all the necessary details and requisite documents.

Applicants can conveniently track the status of their applications on the portal itself. By accessing the portal, they can stay updated on the progress of their applications and any further actions required.

“For any queries or clarifications, applicants can refer to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section available at https://ndal-alis.gov.in/armslicence/faq.do. It is advised that applicants thoroughly read and understand the information provided in the FAQs to ensure a smooth and accurate application process,” the order reads.

However, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a set of important “don’ts” that applicants must adhere to throughout the application process. These include:

Do not provide incorrect or false information while filling out the application. Apply only in the district where you currently reside. Do not possess or carry a weapon if you do not possess a valid arms license. Do not entrust your license or weapon to any unauthorized person.

By following these guidelines, applicants can avoid unnecessary complications and ensure compliance with the regulations set forth by the government