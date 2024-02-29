J&K Gears Up to Vaccinate 19 Lakh Children on March 3

SRINAGAR: Approximately 19 lakh children under the age of five are set to receive immunisation across Jammu and Kashmir on March 3, 2024 – National Immunisation Day.

Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed, in a video message said that the nationwide campaign aims to eradicate polio. He mentioned that approximately 45,000 healthcare workers, including those from challenging geographical terrains, will ensure that no children below the age of five are left out.

Dr Abid outlined the vaccination strategy, stating that March 3 will be designated as a booth day, during which children will be brought to pulse polio booths. On March 4 and 5, healthcare workers will conduct door-to-door visits to reach every eligible child.

“The scourge of polio must be eliminated not only from India but also from the rest of the world, and India serves as a guiding beacon in this endeavour,” he remarked.

Highlighting the commitment of the Health and Medical Education Department, Dr Abid urged collective action to ensure the success of the immunisation campaign. He called upon everyone to prioritise the health and well-being of the youngest members of society.

“Through collaborative efforts, a significant impact can be made on the nation’s health landscape,” he concluded, adding, “Let us unite in our endeavours and work together to make National Immunisation Day a resounding success.”—(KNO)

