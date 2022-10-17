Jammu: The domestic help accused of killing Hemant Lohia, J&K DG (Prisons), attempted suicide before the arrest, officials said.



Officials said that Yasir Ahmad Lohar of Ramban district, who is accused of killing Hemant Lohia, J&K DG (Prisons) on October 3, tried to commit suicide before he was arrested after killing the officer.



A team of investigators and psychologists interrogated the accused to find out his mental condition.



“A torn belt was found hanging from the ceiling of the room where the accused killed the officer. The accused has said that after killing the officer with a ketchup bottle, he had tried to commit suicide,” officials said.



The case has been handed over to the crime branch for investigation.

Body of Hemant Lohia was found under suspicious circumstances on October 3.

A 1992 batch IPS officer, Lohia had returned from central deputation in February this year. A highly decorated officer, he was serving in BSF before returning to Jammu and Kashmir. Lohia was later promoted to DGP rank. He was posted as DGP prisons in August.

During his 30 years career, he served in different capacities in Jammu and Kashmir police. He was DIG central Kashmir at the height of militancy. He was instrumental in neutralizing the fidayeen attack at Lal Chowk in which he caught a Pakistani militant alive. Later he served as DIG south Kashmir. He also had a stint in CID before proceeding on central deputation.