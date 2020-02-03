Kashmir
J&K Bank waives rentals on POS terminals
Srinagar, Feb 3: J&K Bank has waived rentals on its Point of Sale (POS) terminals installed in the UT of J&K from August, 2019 to January 2020.
The concession will be passed on to POS terminals (both GPRS and MPOS devices) having no transactions during the aforementioned period. The move has come as a goodwill gesture from the premier financial institution and aims to give impetus to cashless payments in the region.
“Understanding the difficulties faced by the business establishments in J&K, the bank has decided to provide relief to the subscribers of POS machines who could not carry out transactions during this particular period,” the bank’s Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Chhibber said.
He also said that the sharp rise in bank’s fast and safe digital payments, has been possible only through a proactive digital policy of the bank that envisages 100 percent digital transactions, in the next couple of years.
Pertinently, the bank had earlier featured among the top three positions in achieving targets in digital payment transactions as per Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) “Digidhan Dashboard”- a platform for accurate reporting, monitoring and analysis of all digital payments transactions occurring in the country.
Politics behind Jamia, Shaheen Bagh protests to ruin India’s harmony: PM Modi
New Delhi, Feb 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing his first rally in Delhi on Monday ahead of the Assembly elections, said the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in several parts of the national capital are a conspiracy and not a coincidence. He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress of fuelling the demonstrations.
Modi cited the examples of Shaheen Bagh, where women have been at the forefront of anti-CAA protests since December 15 last year, and Jamia Millia Islamia, where students and others have repeatedly agitated against the contentious legislation.
“Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, protests were held over the past several days regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Is this performance just a coincidence? No. This is a conspiracy,” Modi said in east Delhi’s Karkardooma. “There is a design of politics behind it, which is going to ruin the harmony of the nation.”
Modi said people commuting to and from Noida are facing a lot of problems due to the Shaheen Bagh protests, where a stretch of road has been blocked by agitators.
“The people of Delhi are quiet and they are angry watching this vote bank politics,” he said. “People of Delhi are facing inconvenience due to the Shaheen Bagh protest.”
“If the strength of those plotting a conspiracy increases, then another road or lane will be blocked. We can’t leave Delhi to such anarchy,” he said. “Only the people of Delhi can stop this. Every vote given to the BJP can do this.”
The Shaheen Bagh protests have taken centre-stage in the BJP poll campaign with the top party leadership raking it up in every rally.
Modi’s comments come days after an incident of firing at the protest site in southeast Delhi, where a 25-year-old man fired two rounds in the air, triggering panic. The man was later arrested. No one was injured.
The incident of firing at Shaheen Bagh came two days after a youth fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near Jamia University. The minor was later arrested. The opposition parties had then accused junior finance minister Anurag Thakur for inciting the attack with his “goli maaro saalon ko” (shoot them down) slogan at a Delhi election rally.
Modi accused the ruling AAP and the Congress of provoking the people of Shaheen Bagh.
“If the protests had been against one law, it would have ended after assurances of the government,” Modi said. “But AAP and Congress are provoking people. The Constitution and Tricolour are being kept in front and attention is being diverted from the real conspiracy.”
Both the AAP and the BJP have been engaged in a war of words over the Shaheen Bagh protests. While a number of BJP leaders have repeatedly claimed those protesting at Shaheen Bagh are working for Pakistan and to break up the nation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that both law and order and Delhi Police come under the ambit of the central government. Union home minister Amit Shah could get the blocked roads cleared in minutes, but that may not help his party to garner votes for the February 8 assembly elections, Kejriwal alleged.
Modi also took a swipe at the Congress, claiming those who questioned the Batla House encounter are now saving those who raised ‘tukde tukde’ slogans. He also slammed Kejriwal and said they had questioned the Army on surgical strikes.
Modi promised that the BJP-led Central government will provide ‘pucca’ houses to all poor families by 2022, claiming the AAP will continue to stall welfare schemes for people if it is voted back to power.
Modi said his government was finding solutions to decades-old problems affecting the country and cited the regularisation of unauthorised colonies to assert that the BJP had fulfilled its promise to the people of Delhi.
“We delivered on our promise to people of Delhi that we will regularise unauthorised colonies,” Modi said.
Pulwama bomber’s cousin ferried militants in December too: Officials
Jammu, Feb 2: Sameer Dar, the cousin of the February 2019 Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Dar, has told interrogators that he had dropped a batch of militants to the Valley in December last year, officials said here on Sunday, two days after the former was arrested while attempting to ferry JeM militants to Kashmir.
Sameer was nabbed by police when he was trying to escape from Nagrota on Friday after Jaish militants opened fire on security forces.
Hailing from Kakpora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir, Sameer confessed he had been successful in ferrying JeM militants to the Kashmir Valley last year and dropped them to Pulwama, the officials said.
Sameer claimed he was not aware about their whereabouts since but told the interrogators that they were carrying large ammunition including ‘steel core bullets’ — which can pierce through a normal bullet-proof vehicle.
This has triggered an alarm bell within the security establishment especially Border Security Force (BSF), which guards the International Border with Pakistan, as the force has been maintaining in its inter-departmental meetings that there has been no infiltration from the border.
On February 14 last year, Sameer’s cousin Adil blew himself in an explosive-laden car next to a CRPF bus killing 40 personnel.
Sameer told his interrogators that infiltration from across the border has been continuing and the militants were fanning in various parts of the South Kashmir especially in Pulwama and Tral areas, the officials said.
Sameer also told them that the militants were dropped at Kareemabad in South Kashmir.
He also gave the details of the arms and ammunition being carried by the militants, indicating that the group also had M-4 carbine and ammunition of steel core bullets.
The steel core bullet has the capability to pierce through a static bullet proof bunker used during countermilitancy operations, the officials said.
The first assault with such bullet was noticed on the New Year eve in 2017 when JeM militants had carried out a suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Lethpora in South Kashmir.
Five personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in the attack and one of them was hit by a bullet fatally even though he was using a static bullet-proof shield provided by the Army, officials said.
A thorough inquiry into the attack showed that the bullet fired by the militant from the assault AK rifle was of steel core.
The AK bullets used in the armoury have a lead core covered with mild steel which cannot penetrate a bullet proof shield but after December 31, 2017 encounter and subsequent findings, the rules of the proxy-war changed, the officials said.
A detailed analysis of the previous suicide attacks was carried out.
The analysis of the militant attack on district police lines of Pulwama in South Kashmir in August 2017 showed that ‘steel core’ bullets had been used by the terrorists in that encounter with security personnel, the officials said.
Eight security personnel had lost their lives in the militant strike.
The ammunition, according to the officials, was being modified from across the border with the help of Chinese technology of encasing the bullet with hard steel core.
The officials said the militant carrying M-4 carbine used by the US-led allied forces in Afghanistan have been extensively trained by the Pakistan’s external snooping agency ISI and could be used for carrying out sniper attacks in Kashmir Valley.
The weapons may have changed hands to JeM militant group as they were fighting along with Talibans in Afghanistan.
The weapons are also used by the special forces of Pakistan Army.
Four more detainees released
Srinagar, Feb 2: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday released four Kashmiri political leaders from detention. They were detained at the MLA Hostel in Srinagar since the government abrogated the region’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 and divided it into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The four were identified as National Conference leaders Abdul Majeed Larmi, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Muhammad Shafi, and Muhammad Yousuf Bhat.
With this release, 17 leaders of various parties in Kashmir are still in detention at the MLA hostel.
This excluded three former chief ministers of the state – National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, whose detention under the Public Safety Act was extended by three months on December 15, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Abdullah is confined to his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar. Omar Abdullah is at Hari Niwas, while Mehbooba Mufti was initially lodged at Cheshmashahi hut, but was later shifted to a government accommodation. The number of people still under house arrest is not clear.
On January 16, five more Kashmiri political leaders were released from detention. Before that, five other politicians, including two MLAs, were released from detention in the MLA hostel on December 30.
The Narendra Modi-led government has faced global pressure to restore normalcy in the Valley. On January 24, the shutdown partially eased up: the government allowed access to 301 websites related to banking, commerce, education, entertainment, travel and news. No social media sites featured on this list.
On the midnight of January 1, SMS services were restored. The Ladakh administration had restored 4G mobile internet connectivity in Kargil on December 27, after a gap of 145 days. Postpaid mobile phone services had been restored across all networks in the Kashmir Valley on October 14.