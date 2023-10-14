Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha officially unveiled the comprehensive street redevelopment project for Apsara Road High Street in the Gole Market Area, a pivotal development initiative undertaken by Jammu Smart City Limited, in addition to the adjoining roads, on Saturday.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated the extensive upgrade and modernization of a 13.5-kilometer road network in Gandhi Nagar. He also dedicated the transformation of a 600-meter stretch of Apsara Road into a vibrant High Street, marking it as a valuable addition for the local community and businesses.

“Our primary goal is to foster Jammu City as a hub of opportunities for all segments of society and to nurture it as an engine of growth, as well as an incubator for young entrepreneurs within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. We are committed to ensuring that essential infrastructure is upgraded to meet the increasing demand, with a focus on inclusivity and sustainability amidst urban expansion,” stated the Lieutenant Governor.

He emphasized that the revitalization of the renowned Apsara Road will not only enhance its appeal to local residents but also attract tourists to Jammu. This, in turn, will provide a substantial boost to commercial and economic activities in the area.

“In our pursuit of enhanced living standards, smart mobility, and the beautification of Jammu City, we have prioritized the construction of new and resilient infrastructure. Simultaneously, the upgrade of existing physical assets lays a solid foundation for future progress, equipping our cities to meet forthcoming challenges,” he added.

“Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are diligently working on the urban rejuvenation and the development of facilities to fulfill the aspirations of the common man. The inauguration of the Affordable Rental Housing Complex in August aimed to ensure that urban populations living in slums have access to basic services and habitable dwellings. This initiative has already significantly benefitted a substantial workforce contributing to our growth,” the Lieutenant Governor remarked.

He also highlighted the ongoing projects, including the Tawi River Front, Heritage Conservation, street development from Mubarak Mandi to Raghunath Bazaar, rejuvenation of water bodies, beautification of the approach road to Bahu Fort, waste management, the Blue Green Project of Ranbir Canal, and the forthcoming addition of more electric buses to the city’s public transportation fleet. These endeavors are expected to enhance the quality of life and render the city more dynamic and sustainable.

Furthermore, the Lieutenant Governor announced that the installation of smart equipment for solid waste management, traffic control, and smart city policing will be launched soon, ensuring the smooth operation of the city.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the importance of cooperation from citizens and other stakeholders in the development process, urging them to fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and support government services.

“As a gesture of goodwill, I declare that we will waive the electricity bills of the less privileged if they are unable to afford them. A discriminatory system that benefits only a few will not be tolerated here. The 1.30 crore citizens of Jammu and Kashmir are our top priority,” he affirmed.

He concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to making decisions in the best interest of the general public, the business community, and traders, and extended an invitation for suggestions to advance the betterment of society, with the assurance that the government’s doors are open 24/7.