SRINAGAR: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been reopened for one-way traffic.

“Only LMVs shall be allowed to ply from Srinagar to Jammu on Friday. Traffic will be allowed via the Maitra route. These vehicles shall be allowed to cross Navyug Tunnel (Qazigund side) from 1100 am to 2 am,” J&K traffic police said.

No traffic will be allowed from Mehar because of continuous shooting stones at Slide Point.

“Bus/Mini Bus/Tempo Traveler etc. will not be allowed as the capacity of a bridge on Maitra road does not support these vehicles. Action under Rule shall be taken against the vehicle who will violate the advisory,” the police said.

Traffic Control Room (TCR), Ramban, said road clearance is continuing on a war footing. “The road is being cleared. The clearance work is a contentious process. The road is narrow at many places and therefore only seven-seater LMVs will be allowed,” said an official at TCR, Ramban.

On Tuesday, Traffic had resumed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway after authorities cleared most of the blockades and landslides. However, only Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) were allowed from Srinagar.

Last week, heavy rains and snow had triggered large-scale shooting stones and landslides. Besides, the road was slippery at many places.

Later traffic was briefly restored and the Jammu bound trucks were allowed to pass the vulnerable stretch. Nearly 1000 trucks from the valley were able to cross the landslide-prone areas before the road was closed again.

Meteorological Center Srinagar said the weather has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. “There will be mainly dry weather for the next five days. There will be a gradual rise in day temperature and fall in night temperature,” MeT said.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road, and Kishtwar-Sinthan Road have also been closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation.

People have been asked to contact traffic police control rooms before undertaking the journey. Contact Numbers of Traffic control units are Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732) Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396)Ramban (9419993745) Udhampur (8491928625) PCR Kishtwar (9906154100).