Srinagar: Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir Pvt Ltd on monday launched Dilsestrong New WagonR, one of the most iconic and highest selling cars in the country.

The unveiling of the car was done by the Chief guest for the occasion Zaffar Akeel Shah (AVP) JK Bank RR along with irfan Ahmad (Managing Director),and Aawan Ahmad (CEO), officials of Mahindra & Mahindra , Chola Mandalam were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo (MD) Jamkash said, “Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks. Since its launch in 1999, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of the changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance.

Delighted to share that WagonR has the highest repeat purchase percentage in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio. Over 1 in 4 WagonR customers replace it with a newWagonR.

Over the years, Wagon R has become the choice of over 2.7 million families. The New WagonRis geared up to take that legacy forward with its robust and energetic performance, dual-tone exterior, enhanced interiors, 12+ safety features, convenient features and higher fuel efficiency. We are confident that the NewWagonR will exceed consumer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families.”