J&K police has finalised ‘summer strategy’; will ensure peaceful tourism season: IGP Kashmir

‘Some political leaders trying to instigate people by spreading rumours; won’t hesitate in preparing dossier against them’

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range Vijay Kumar Friday said that a “summer strategy” has been finalized and “all measures have been taken to ensure a peaceful season in Kashmir.”

Addressing a press conference at PCR Srinagar, the IGP said that recently a high-level meeting was held in Srinagar where officials from police, army and other security groups attended.

The meeting finalised a “summer strategy”.

“It is not feasible to divulge the details of the meeting, but we will ensure that there is a peaceful summer in Kashmir and a good tourist season,” he said, according to news agency KNO.

“Our neighbour never wants peace to prevail and tourism to flourish. But we are fully prepared to deal with all challenges and ensure a peaceful summer,” the IGP said.

He said that some political leaders are also “trying to instigate people by spreading rumours”.

“We won’t hesitate in preparing a dossier and if needed action will also be taken against them,” the Kashmir police chief warned, without naming any politician.

Asked whether militants have changed the strategy by resorting to IEDs, he said the arrest of a top militant commander Zahoor Ahmed from Doda, has revealed that militants are trying to use IEDs to target armed forces.

“We are ready to foil all such plans,” he said, adding that “names of a few IED experts in militant ranks have come forward. We will get them soon.” (KNO)